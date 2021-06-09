Facebook’s Smartwatch is coming and will eventually be linked to its broader AR Push

Facebook may soon be further entrenched in your everyday life, with the company developing a new smartwatch reports, can be sold somewhere next year.

The new device will contribute to the growing hardware line of The Social Network, which now includes its Portal video calling device, its Oculus VR series, and will soon be counting its arrival. AR glasses.

According to The edge, the new Facebook watch will include two cameras, with users able to unlock the watch to take photos and videos on the go, which can then be easily shared on Facebook and Instagram

As per The edge:

A camera on the front of the watch exists primarily for video calls, while a camera with a 1080p autofocus on the back can be used to record footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the watch. wrist. according to two people familiar with the project, making accessories to attach the camera hub to things like backpacks, both of which requested anonymity to speak without Facebook’s permission. “

Rumors about a Facebook watch were circulate for some time, but the latest information seems to be the most thorough insight into what we can expect.

And there could be an even more interesting ripple in the development project.

While Facebook did not confirm the reports, Andrew Bosworth, head of AR / VR, responded to the article by The Verge on Twitter, and said that:

“We said we want AR glasses to be really useful – we are investing in technologies that will make the interaction feel more natural and intuitive. This includes research such as EMG, haptics, adaptive interfaces that are a pulse-based form factor.”

Facebook unveils its research on wrist-based controls for AR earlier this year, which includes a watch device that can read muscle commands as they move through your arm, which can then translate them into triggers to respond within the digital environment.

The process uses EMG, or electromyography, which translates signals from electrical motor nerves via sensors that detect how they move through your limbs.

Facebook’s watch seems to be about much more than just telling the time, and with the simultaneous development of its AR glasses, it could end up being a much more important device than many people expected.

AR is gaining momentum fast, with predictions that it will soon become an important connecting component that will help to further merge our online and offline worlds, and provide increased utility in various ways. Non-intrusive, customizable controls for this will be the key, so it makes sense for Facebook to include it in its upcoming watch device – Bosworth has further remark that it may take a while to develop this next phase.

“Research does not always lead to product development. The production of these forms of inputs – for AR glasses or others – takes place on parallel paths and in multiple repetitions.”

This seems to be somewhat in line with the plan set out in The rand’s report, which indicates that Facebook plans to sell an initial, basic, non-AR-linked version of its smartwatch next summer, for about $ 400 per unit before finally building up the new AR control features in later iterations.

Either way, it will be a different way to collect Facebook data from users, and it could become an important link for the next phase of digital connection.