HSJ NEWS RELEASE: CHIEF JUSTICE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON JUDICIAL NOMINEES

Posted on Jun 9, 2021

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for a position in the District Family Court in the First Circuit, Island of Oahu.

The names submitted for this vacancy by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Russ S. Awakuni

Mr. Awakuni is currently employed by the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. Awakuni is a graduate of Loyola Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1993.

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos

Mr. Demetrakopoulos is currently employed at Shim & Chang. Demetrakopoulos is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.

Chastity T. Imamura

Ms. Imamura is currently employed as a Hearings Officer with the Office of Dispute Resolution in the Department of the Attorney General. Imamura is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Clarissa Y. Malinao

Ms. Malinao is currently employed at Clarissa Y. Malinao, Attorney at Law and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. Malinao is a graduate of Whittier Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2006.

Lesley N. Maloian

Ms. Maloian is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Maloian is a graduate of Valparaiso University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Steven R. Nichols

Mr. Nichols is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Nichols is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Shanlyn A.S. Park

Ms. Park is currently employed at Gallagher Kane Amai & Reyes. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano)

Ms. Vidinha is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Departmert of Prosecuting Attorney, City & County of Honolulu. Vidinha is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaii

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4703

Email: [email protected]

Comments should be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Wednesday, June 23, 2021. All comments will be kept confidential.

