State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-12

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In February 2021 the Home Care Aide Program granted the application of home care aide Bobbi Sue Mullin (HM60974922). Mullin must comply with terms and conditions. She pleaded guilty and entered into a diversion in California and failed to complete the classes in her diversion.

Clark County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Joseph Karl Wiser (RN60635525). Wiser allegedly admitted drinking alcohol excessively, and abusing nitrous oxide and marijuana while at work at a hospital.

Grays Harbor County

In April the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission entered into an agreed order suspending the license of pharmacist Jack H. Jones (PH00007554) for at least 60 days. Jones dispensed medication with incorrect instructions on the label.

King County

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacist Walter J. Ness (PH00009586). Ness is unable to practice as a pharmacist with reasonable skill and safety due to a physical or mental condition.

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission entered into an agreed order and indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacist Hong Mai T. Rongerude (PH00021041). Rongerude acknowledged that she is not currently fit to practice as a pharmacist and cannot practice safely due to her current mental/physical condition.

Kitsap County

In April 2021 the Massage Therapist Program entered into an agreed order to accept the license surrender of massage therapist Joshua Nathaniel Jenkins (MA60238498). Jenkins agrees to never resume the practice of massage therapy in Washington including any temporary, emergency or volunteer practice. Jenkins was charged with one count of second-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties in 2020. Jenkins told police he had engaged in sexual activity with some 20 to 22 female clients at his place of employment over nine years.

Skagit County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program and Substance Use Disorder Professional Programs indefinitely suspended the licenses of certified nursing assistant and substance use disorder professional Tammy Kim Vega (NC10076977, CO60921355). Vega failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Thurston County

In March 2021 the Secretary of Health indefinitely suspended the license of agency-affiliated counselor Dana Kathleen Byles (CG60656854). Byles failed to comply with terms and conditions.

