YouTube will now allow creators to add center roles, end screens and captions while processing their video

YouTube has a new update which allows creators to add additional features – such as mid-ad breaks, end screens, info cards, etc. – while processing their video, which can be a significant time saver in the app.

As YouTube is Conor Kavanagh explains in the above clip: the new process will save creators time by enabling them to incorporate these processes into their upload flow, rather than having to wait until the video is fully available before adding these features.

This may not seem like a major add-on, but as everyone who regularly uploads YouTube clips knows, it will be of great help.

Not only does it save time in this regard, it’s a workflow process – sometimes, when you upload a video, and you have to leave it, you may be distracted by other tasks and forget to add all these extra elements, or you can run out of time to add captions because you will have to return to the task later.

The update will address this and will be a welcome change for YouTube creators. The new option is now available in the YouTube Studio process.

In addition, Kavanagh also confirmed YouTube’s announcement of earlier this week that Shorts are now being made available in 23 new regions.

TechCrunch Monday reports that Shorts will soon be available for users in the United Kingdom, Canada and Latin America, in addition to India and the USA.

The complete list for the extended rollout also includes the Cayman Islands, Aruba and Bolivia – you can see all the countries in which Shorts are now available here.