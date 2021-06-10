Just In Celebrating 2-Year-Old NJ Boy's Nana for Making a Positive Impact

Kids that participate in We Dance for Good between June 1st and June 15th, earn perk to invite nana to participate too. #wedanceforgood #payitforward #nanacandance www.NanaCanDance.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com The Sweetest Kid Community Gig use your creative dancing talent to help support local cause #talentforgood #gigforkids #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org

Two year old participated in We Dance for Good; and earned pay forward dance perk. Silly Monkey (nickname) invited his nana to participate and Dance for Good.

Nana's Boots thank you for dancing for good and making a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good