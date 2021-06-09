CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Arrest of Jacksonville Arson Suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Fabian Adams after allegedly setting fire to a Jacksonville home. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Arson is an incredibly destructive and dangerous crime. The citizens and businesses of Jacksonville and the surrounding communities should not have to live in fear that an arsonist could destroy their property, or worse take a life. I appreciate the commitment of my arson detectives who work every day to solve these crimes and hold arsonists responsible. If you commit arson in Florida, you will be caught and brought to justice.” On June 3, 2021, the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations (DIFS BFAEI) detectives responded to a structure fire at 1431 West 5th Street in Jacksonville. At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by three adult family members and a witness described seeing a suspect, later identified as Fabian Adams, watching the home. Adams was then observed heading towards a nearby gas station and returned walking directly towards the home with a soda bottle of gasoline in hand. Later, the witness saw the suspect again as he was walking away from the structure with the rear of it on fire. Adams was identified by witnesses and apprehended with the assistance of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Adams was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Duval County Jail on June 3, 2021. He was charged with arson, resisting an officer without violence and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).