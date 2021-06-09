Messenger adds new integration to promote the latest ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie

Can it become a new sponsorship option for marketers on Facebook?

This week, Facebook announced a new promotion for the latest film in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise, which includes new chat backgrounds and effects, and an interactive experience featuring behind-the-scenes insights and video clips.

As explained by Facebook:

Today, fans can access Movie Mate, a first-class “second screen” chat experience exclusive to Messenger, along with a custom 360-degree background and chat theme (also available on Instagram). Movie-Mate is available for each of the Quickly Saga films. It answers the burning questions of moviegoers and presents never-before-seen photos and footage in real time as they stream their favorite Quickly Saga films. ‘

Movie Mate, which is a separate third-party presentation, was integrated into the Messenger experience and added another element to the app. Watch Together viewing mode, which enables users to view video content in real time with their Messenger contacts.

Through this new process, when a user starts a new conversation through the Fast and furious Facebook page, they will be asked about their level of fandom “so that your experience is adjusted according to your level of knowledge”. Viewers can then view exclusive content and add-ons – while Facebook, as noted, has also added new 360-degree wallpapers and chat themes, which are also available on Instagram.

The chat themes are a new offering, with Facebook introducing the first ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Selena: The Series’ themes last month, which offers a new way to connect with fans.

It could be a new promotional option, and while it would be a fairly high-end tool, likely only available for large-scale film studio spending and the like, it could be a further extension of Facebook’s promotional offerings, which offer more offers awareness and connection.

The integration of Movie Mate also facilitates more interactive features to watch together, and because more users want to stream videos together, it can also become a valuable promotional tool.

This is an interesting experiment anyway – if you want to see the new F9 Messenger experience, go to the Fast and furious Facebook page and click the Messenger icon to start a conversation.