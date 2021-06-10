Milestone musters top-tier Colts, Civil War, military & Old West weapons for June 19 Premier Firearms Auction

High-condition Colt 1911 with documentation, .45 ACP, one of only 1,250 such pistols shipped to US Marine Corps’ Philadelphia depot on July 9, 1913. Stamped ‘UNITED STATES PROPERTY’ and ‘MODEL OF 1911 U.S. ARMY.’ Estimate $12,000-$18,000

Walther World War II German K43 semiautomatic rifle, caliber 8X57, manufactured in 1945. Extremely fine condition, matching numbers. Estimate $8,000-$12,000

Boxed 1st-year (1929) Colt .38-caliber Super, arguably the most desirable of any firearm in Colt’s 1911 lineup. Near-mint magazine, like-new bore. Retains original instructions and ‘American Rifleman’ ad touting the new release. Estimate $10,000-$13,000

1999 Judson Brennan (Delta Junction, Alaska) full-stock 37-inch .50-caliber flintlock rifle with masterfully carved fiddleback maple stock, handcrafted brass furniture and swamped barrel engraved ‘Judson Brennan #93’ Estimate $15,000-$25,000