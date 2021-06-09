TikTok shares new insights into the importance of audio for platform marketing promotions

Music is an important part of the TikTok experience, with many of the platform’s viral trends responding to songs and audio clips, which users then remix, rethink and rethink in their own creative ways.

And according to TikTok’s latest research report, sound is also an important part of brand promotions, with TikTok users being more receptive to sound elements within ads than on other platforms.

As explained by TikTok:

“We knew that the fundamental nature of audio on TikTok was helping to raise our record high engagement rates. But we wanted to understand why. So we partnered with Kantar to learn more about the impact of audio on digital advertising.”

Among the most important findings, the research shows that:

88% of TikTok users said audio is essential for the TikTok experience

73% of the respondents said that they would “stop and watch” with audio to ads on TikTok, a significantly higher result than any other platform

TikTok is the only platform where ads with audio generate significant lifts in the buying intensity and favoring of brands

In the past, best practice advice has often emphasized the importance of including captions and other audio aids in your video clips in order to promote consumers in different environments. But on TikTok, it’s less worrying, with the opposite in general.

This is an important element to note – in fact, according to the study, people experience sound on TikTok as ‘nice’ at a 66% higher rate than on other platforms.

As per TikTok:

“[Sound is] the antirole, and it helps that your messages are not only heard but also felt by your audiences. ‘

To capitalize on this, TikTok recommends that brands pay attention to:

License popular sound – The use of trademark sounds is limited in the app, but trademarks can arrange their own licensing offers for music clips, which can be useful if you want to take advantage of trends.

– The use of trademark sounds is limited in the app, but trademarks can arrange their own licensing offers for music clips, which can be useful if you want to take advantage of trends. Amplify brand sounds Brands can also turn their own sound into a promotional tool in the app, which can even fuel a new trend

Brands can also turn their own sound into a promotional tool in the app, which can even fuel a new trend Create new sounds – Brands can also create original sounds for their promotions for use in their TikTok campaigns

TikTok also notes that brands can use it free Commercial Music Library, which provides access to “hundreds of thousands of pieces of licensed music and sounds for use on TikTok”.

Here are some good points and interesting statistics – and while the use of music is again limited to brands, it’s clearly worth considering your sound elements in your in-app promotions.

You can check out TikTok’s full Power of Sound report here.