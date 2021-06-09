Beech-Nut Nutrition Issues Voluntary Recall of Infant Rice Cereal

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting consumers that Beech-Nut Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal. This recall is a result of a routine sampling which showed test results that were above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic set by the FDA in August 2020. The rice flour used had been tested and confirmed as being below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic.

The specific Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice item (UPC Code# 52200034705) being recalled has an expiration date of 01MAY2022 and product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The expiration date and product numbers can be found at the bottom of the Beech-Nut Single Rice Cereal canister. These specific product codes were distributed nationally through retail and online.

No illnesses related to these product codes have been reported to date, and no other production dates or Beech-Nut products are affected by this recall.

FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food; and has also stated that exposure to elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.

Consumers who may have purchased recalled product should discard it. They can also go to www.beechnut.com/ricecereal, or call 866-272-9417, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for further information on obtaining an exchange or refund.