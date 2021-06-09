New Regulation Provides Guardrails for the Sale of Solar

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is announcing the roll out of a new regulation on the marketing and sale of renewable energy, including solar. The law addresses common trends gleaned from the nearly 200 solar complaints received by SCDCA from 2014-2020. The regulation’s requirements are aimed at combatting bad business practices and helping consumers make an informed decision. Highlights include:

Effective now

Waiting period. A written copy of the contract must be given to consumers aged 70 or older at least three days prior to signing. This waiting period allows the consumer to review a contract without pressure and to shop around for the product/price that best fits their needs.

A written copy of the contract must be given to consumers aged 70 or older at least three days prior to signing. This waiting period allows the consumer to review a contract without pressure and to shop around for the product/price that best fits their needs. Right to cancel. All consumers may cancel a contract without fees or penalty within 10 days of signing it. When a building permit is denied or a consumer’s homeowners association does not approve the install, a consumer also has seven days to cancel the contract or amend it.

All consumers may cancel a contract without fees or penalty within 10 days of signing it. When a building permit is denied or a consumer’s homeowners association does not approve the install, a consumer also has seven days to cancel the contract or amend it. Copy of contract. The consumer must be given a copy of the contract that contains: a description of all fees, install dates, details on any savings described, warranty information and more details required by the law.

Effective August 28th

Consumer education. Sellers must give consumers a pamphlet detailing their rights and responsibilities related to the sale of solar.

Sellers must give consumers a pamphlet detailing their rights and responsibilities related to the sale of solar. Standard disclosures. Contracts must include a standard disclosure to help consumers understand the most important terms of the contract and compare different offers.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “Solar Requirements for Businesses” on Tuesday, June 15 at 2:00pm. SCDCA Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker will speak about the types of solar complaints received, the new regulation, and general laws applying to the solar industry. Register here to watch/listen from any computer.

Considering solar? SCDCA encourages consumers to background a business before signing on the dotted line. Consumers should visit SCDCA’s website for links to licensing agencies and to check complaints. Simply go to www.consumer.sc.gov and click “How Do I…” then “Background a Business?” Consumers can also file complaints against solar businesses via the website. Click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.