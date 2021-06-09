Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more...

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Rodzel                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 9, 2021 at approximately 1123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beanville Rd, West Fairlee

VIOLATION:

              1. Leaving the Scene of an Accident

              2. Simple assault

              3. Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Edwin Huntley                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: Erin's General Store

 

VICTIM: Melanie Durkee

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Post Mill, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 9, 2021 at approximately 1123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of intentional property at

Erin's General Store in West Fairlee, VT. Troopers arrived to the area and

learned that Edwin Huntley (46) used a motor vehicle to intentionally cause

damage to property, owned by Erin's General Store, and then left the area.

Prior to Huntley driving away he also assaulted Melanie Durkee (38).

 

A be on the lookout was issued for Huntley, and he was eventually located by the

Orange County Sheriff's Department. Huntley was issued a citation to appear in

Orange County Criminal Court for the above mentioned offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:     July 7, 2021 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

