St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more...
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 9, 2021 at approximately 1123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beanville Rd, West Fairlee
VIOLATION:
1. Leaving the Scene of an Accident
2. Simple assault
3. Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Edwin Huntley
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Erin's General Store
VICTIM: Melanie Durkee
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Post Mill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 9, 2021 at approximately 1123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of intentional property at
Erin's General Store in West Fairlee, VT. Troopers arrived to the area and
learned that Edwin Huntley (46) used a motor vehicle to intentionally cause
damage to property, owned by Erin's General Store, and then left the area.
Prior to Huntley driving away he also assaulted Melanie Durkee (38).
A be on the lookout was issued for Huntley, and he was eventually located by the
Orange County Sheriff's Department. Huntley was issued a citation to appear in
Orange County Criminal Court for the above mentioned offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 7, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.