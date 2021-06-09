Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pax­ton Defends Sec­ond Amend­ment Rights, Sends Let­ter to ATF

Attorney General Ken Paxton today sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives opposing its June 7 proposal to require federal registration of firearms with attached “stabilizing braces.” The stabilizing brace, which attaches to the rear of a pistol and slips around the user’s forearm, may be used for a range of legitimate purposes, including reducing recoil, preventing injury, and allowing individuals to more safely and accurately operate the weapon. Stabilizing braces are used widely, with tens of millions sold throughout the state and nation. To require their registration with federal officials would not only be time-consuming and cumbersome, but would also impose unnecessary and unconstitutional expense on Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights.  

