DHHL NEWS RELEASE: VOLUNTEERS SCHEDULED TO CONDUCT WAIMEA LANDSCAPING

(Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) issued a Limited Right of Entry to the Friends of Waimea Community Emergency Response Team who will conduct volunteer landscaping work near the security gate on Poliahu Alanui in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island.

The group is utilizing a grant from the North Hawaiʻi Fire Wise Program to clear 600 feet of dry vegetation to reduce the risk of wildfire. The work will include the removal of dry foliage that has accumulated in mounds on Poliahu Alanui.

Work is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area residents are asked to proceed slowly through the area for volunteer safety.

