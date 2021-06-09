I-15 North Nightly Lane Closures from Primm to Sloan June 13-18 in Clark County

PRIMM, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will intermittently close travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 from Primm to Sloan from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 13 and concluding the morning of June 18 in Clark County. The temporary closures are needed for a 26-mile-long restriping of the center and edge lane lines. Nevada Barricade & Sign Company is the general contractor. Work will occur in a moving operation with a Nevada Highway Patrol escort.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.