TikTok launches new #CreateKindness campaign to combat online bullying

TikTok has a new campaign to encourage positivity and inclusion in the app, while also combating online bullying in an effort to foster a more open, encouraging community atmosphere.

As explained by TikTok

At TikTok, we value the trust of our community and work hard at it by cultivating an inclusive atmosphere. Bullying behavior damages the trust-based nature of the app by harming people’s confidence in themselves. We think that, although in the app is interactions can seem harmless to some, the impact of people’s online experiences does not always disappear when they close the app, this is why we really appreciate the stories of our community about their experiences and why we invest in measures to TikTok to help you stay in a place where kindness and compassion thrive. ‘

TikTok is a unique position in this regard, given the popularity of the app among younger audiences, and the open, public nature of TikTok tracks.

The design of TikTok is aimed at broadcasting to a wide audience and participating in the latest trends, as opposed to sharing closer groups of friends (although private farm if you choose). Add to this the fact that around a third of TikTok users is allegedly younger than 14, and you can see why the app should focus more on such concerns than on other social apps.

TikTok is also being investigated in various regions for its content policies, amid concerns that it exposes young people to offensive and harmful content. The European Commission recently gave TikTok a month to respond to allegations that it is a danger to minors due to exposure to potentially harmful material, while the Italian authorities recently forced the company delete more than 500,000 accounts amid questions about the age verification policy.

Given these concerns, it makes sense for TikTok to increase its focus in this regard, and while a new, in-app campaign does not address such issues, it may necessarily help shift the user focus to its available reporting and protection tools. to help reduce such problems.

The #CreateKindness campaign will include an animated video series, produced by a series of TikTok creators, aimed at telling their real and personal stories through the app.

“By using their distinctive animation styles and voices and revealing themselves at the end of the videos, these creators are driving an important message home: behind every account is a true human being who deserves to be treated with kindness and respect. ‘

TikTok will display the videos on the Discover page during the month, while also launching #CreateKindness hashtag challenge, which will encourage users to “share the heartwarming moments and comments that inspire you to spread kindness”.

Given the scale of the concerns here and the impact that TikTok has now, as it continues to grow and reach even more young users, I’m not sure a campaign on the platform will have a big impact – but at the same time, it may not does not hurt, and perhaps, by promoting more expression and support, it can help build a more inclusive atmosphere within the app.

But clearly, given the various ongoing investigations, TikTok has real work on this front. Whatever it does, however, the improved detection and moderation processes, as well as improved age verification investigations, are where it will see real results here.

The #CreateKindness campaign is probably more than PR, but it’s the internal measures that TikTok is implementing that will be the real pressure in this regard.