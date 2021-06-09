Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the 700 Block of Mississippi, Southeast.

At approximately 6:15 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 700 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle, in this case, is described as a dark blue Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and flickering headlights. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.