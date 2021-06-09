Senator Marty Flynn Sworn in to Serve the 22nd Senatorial District

HARRISBURG, June 9, 2021 – Today, former State Rep. Marty Flynn was sworn in to serve the 22nd District in the Pennsylvania State Senate. Now Senator Flynn was elected to serve Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe counties in a special election held in May 2021. The position was formerly held by Senator John Blake who resigned to take a job on the staff of US Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Senator Flynn is a native of Scranton, Marywood University graduate and a former professional boxer. Since January 2013, he served the 113th District in the State House of Representatives. Now as State Senator, Flynn will serve all 163 precincts in Lackawanna County, 10 in Luzerne County, and 7 in Monroe County.

He will serve as the Senate Democratic Chair of the Finance Committee. Flynn will also join the Appropriations Committee, the Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee, and Transportation Committee.

During his campaign in the 22nd District, Senator Flynn made clear he would focus on local economic development, labor union rights, and housing initiatives to support communities and stop blight. “I’m thrilled to join the Pennsylvania Senate and to have an even louder voice for workers, seniors, teachers, unions, and families. I’ve always been a fighter and I look forward to keeping up the fight for the needs and values of everyone I represent,” said Senator Flynn.

His full bio is available on his Senate website.

