OWNER OF DORCHESTER COUNTY FOOD TRUCK, JUST EAT THIS, ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $470,000 IN SALES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the owner of a Dorchester County food truck business and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

Christopher Casner, 49, of Summerville, is the owner of Just Eat This LLC, a food truck business which also provides catering and personal chef services. According to warrants, the defendant was audited for periods May 2013 and May 2016 after failing to timely file state Sales Tax returns for his Dorchester County business. After a subsequent audit, investigators analyzed bank records and determined Casner underreported sales from October 2017 through September 30, 2020 by $473,217, thereby evading $33,125 in state Sales Tax.

If convicted, Casner faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

