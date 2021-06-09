Michael Cortese of NobleSpirit and Charles Epting of HR Harmer Visit Sotheby’s to Examine World’s Most Valuable Stamp

For an in-depth look at their visit to Sotheby’s, watch Episode 56 of Conversations with Philatelists, which aired on Monday June 7th.

PITTSFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Cortese of NobleSpirit and Charles Epting of HR Harmer Visit Sotheby’s to Examine World’s Most Valuable StampSince 1856, the elusive British Guiana One-Cent Black on Magenta Stamp holds a provenance of just 12 collectors, including such names as Arthur Hind, who outbid King George V in its 1922 sale, and the famed John du Pont. With the title as the most valuable stamp in the world, Stuart Weitzman purchased the stamp in 2014 for a whopping $9,480,000, and has held onto it for seven years, before finally sending it to auction at Sotheby’s this past week on June 8th, 2021.Prior to the sale of the stamp, Michael Cortese of NobleSpirit, and Charles Epting of HR Harmer Stamp Auctions, who co-host the podcast Conversations with Philatelists , were invited to Sotheby’s to examine the stamp in person. Alongside philatelic consultant Robert Scott, who extended the invitation, the two philatelists were allowed the privilege of not only viewing the stamp a full day early before the exhibit opened to the public, but were also allowed to examine the stamp free of its protective casing – an incredible rare occurrence.The generosity and hospitality of Mr. Scott in extending such an invitation to Michael and Charles displays the level of inclusivity that will carry philately into the future for forthcoming generations to carry on. For an in-depth look at the stamp and their visit to Sotheby’s, watch Episode 56 of Conversations with Philatelists, which aired on Monday June 7th, the day before the auction.At its June 8th 2021 auction, the stamp fetched a price of $8,307,000 with buyer’s premium, and was sold to The Stanley Gibbons Group, of London. Michael and Charles are scheduled to interview representatives of The Stanley Gibbons Group to discuss their intentions for the stamp’s future.