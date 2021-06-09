TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Halls

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $280,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Halls for energy-efficient lighting.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

The grant will go toward adding energy-efficient LED lighting for ballfields at Halls Crichfield Park.

“Many precious family memories are made at our ball fields and I am very pleased that this grant will be used to enhance Halls Crichfield Park,” Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, said. “I congratulate our local officials for securing this grant, which is very competitive. I look forward to seeing more improvements to our parks in the future.”

"I am excited Halls has been awarded funds to make this improvement,” Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls, said. “Renovations like this may seem small, but they make a big difference for our young athletes and families using the ballfields at Halls Crichfield Park. I appreciate the work of these involved with making these funds available and look forward to seeing the way this will benefit our community.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.