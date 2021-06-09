Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,385 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 at approximately 12:33 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Jason Wallace                                          

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/08/2021 Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Bethel, VT on Dearing Road. Subsequent investigation found that Jason Wallace had assaulted and unlawfully restrained a household member. Wallace was transported to Gifford Medical Center to be treated for self- inflicted injuries. Wallace was later issued conditions and a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2021 at 12:30 PM         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.