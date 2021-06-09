Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 at approximately 12:33 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Jason Wallace

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/08/2021 Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Bethel, VT on Dearing Road. Subsequent investigation found that Jason Wallace had assaulted and unlawfully restrained a household member. Wallace was transported to Gifford Medical Center to be treated for self- inflicted injuries. Wallace was later issued conditions and a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.