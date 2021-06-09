Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint
CASE#: 21B201799
STATION: Royalton Barracks
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 at approximately 12:33 PM
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Jason Wallace
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
On 06/08/2021 Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Bethel, VT on Dearing Road. Subsequent investigation found that Jason Wallace had assaulted and unlawfully restrained a household member. Wallace was transported to Gifford Medical Center to be treated for self- inflicted injuries. Wallace was later issued conditions and a citation to appear in Windsor County Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
