FETCH! ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS SEARCHABLE DATABASE OF INSURANCE GUIDELINES BUILT TO TRANSFORM THE WAY AGENTS SEARCH

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fetch! Announces the debut of its software that eliminates the tedious, time-consuming process of consulting binders filled with printed pages of insurance underwriting guidelines.According to Fetch!, there are more than 38 billion possible combinations of variables in Florida homeowners insurance alone. Fetch! organizes all of the possible combinations of carriers’ guidelines into a searchable annotated database that eliminates the need for binders and elaborate spreadsheets. As a result, the platform helps independent insurance agents to save countless hours each week, while also allowing agencies to provide service to a greater number of clients without additional work.When implementing the Fetch! platform, users enter an address, select from an array of advanced fields and then filter the billions of possible combinations in seconds - identifying every carrier who will underwrite even the most obscure insurance risk, before the quote is ever generated.Trace Meek, President of Fetch!, envisioned the product as a matter of necessity for use in his agency in an ongoing effort to streamline procedures.“The insurance agent of the future will need nothing more than a cell phone in hand,” says Meek. “Fetch! is on a mission to make that vision a reality by transforming the way insurance agents quote policies, by reducing the amount of time it currently takes to sort through underwriting guidelines.”The software currently includes data for Florida insurance carriers’ HO3, DP3, DP1, HO5, HO6 policies, but expansions including other policy types and Texas, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Connecticut, market data are already well underway.For more information about Fetch!, please visit https://fetchuw.com/ About Fetch!Fetch! Is an online database designed to support insurance agents in their search for optimal underwriting services. All data provided by Fetch! Comes from public records, legal offices, Carriers, Insurance Agents and other verified sources.