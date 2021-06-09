Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Brandywine Creek Closed in Caln Township, Chester County
King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over the West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Caln Township, Chester County, is closed due to severe damage sustained from recent flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Reeceville Road, U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and Route 82 (1st Avenue). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.
The bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure.
The Route 340 (Kings Highway) bridge was built in 1924. The single-span, slab bridge is 11 feet long, 32 feet wide and carries approximately 4,044 vehicles per day.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #