Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Brandywine Creek Closed in Caln Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over the West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Caln Township, Chester County, is closed due to severe damage sustained from recent flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Reeceville Road, U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and Route 82 (1st Avenue). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

The bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure. 

The Route 340 (Kings Highway) bridge was built in 1924. The single-span, slab bridge is 11 feet  long, 32 feet wide and carries approximately 4,044 vehicles per day. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

