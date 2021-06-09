Victory & Noble, Storytelling Company, Debuts New Show “Getting Deals Done”

/EIN News/ -- WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory & Noble (V&N), a global storytelling and media company, debuts a new podcast show “Getting Deals Done” (GDD). Tori Reid, the show’s executive producer as well as V&N’s CEO says, “Like the rest of the world, we had to change course in 2020 with COVID-19 transforming fortunes overnight. The show’s mantra is ‘Changing systems. Changing power. Changing the world, one deal at a time.’ because we understand a better world begins with the stories we tell ourselves as to who we truly are.”

“Getting Deals Done” follows the success of Victory & Noble’s flagship program, “Here’s to Life” (HTL) featuring intimate conversations with icons and outliers as global culture makers Phylicia Rashad, Nikki Giovanni and Walter Mosley. In the first quarter, HTL debuted internationally in French and English and nearly 50 million screens with Paris partners AfroBiz/WAN (World African Network) and visionary Amobé Mévégué. Recent episodes of HTL have featured one of a kind industry tributes to the iconic Cicely Tyson with 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Debbie Allen, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Tim Reid, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Bill Duke. The shows have been broadcast in 21 countries including the United States, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Monaco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Morocco and Martinique.

The new show “Getting Deals Done” presents captains of industry, political insiders and changemakers from the private sector who are forming the new shape of power and how deals get done in the world. V&N co-founder Patrick A. Howell, and GDD host and creator notes, “As the world emerges from the haze of a pandemic, there is a new norm from which the 21st century will cast itself. We will profit from coining wisdom with power brokers as real estate maven William “Bill” O. Passo, LA Mayor Chief of Staff Ana Guerrero and Tulsa Black Wall Street’s Clifton Taulbert in our debuts episodes.” Forthcoming episodes will profile one of the premiere national up and coming banks C3 Bank and their CEO AJ Moyer as well as Participant Media’s David Linde.

V&N’s storytelling company’s success has been co-signed by sponsorship partners as Vivreau Water Systems, the Los Angeles Reveiw of Books, and California's Hilton Hotels (Hilton Arden West) and the Coast News underwriting expressions of excellence, business moxie, and humanity.

Victory & Noble is devoted to the good news and revelatory media that inspires the human spirit, entertains and creates a positive collective consciousness for humanity.

