Fatherless Fathers Publishing Releases “Sean Moses is Martin Luther, The King Jr.”
Author and mentor’s children’s picture book is powerful history lessonCHEYENNE, WYO., USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moses D. Powe, the noted author, today announced the publication of his second book, “Sean Moses is Martin Luther, The King Jr.” The children’s picture book tells the story of a young man asked to portray Martin Luther King Jr. for his school’s Black History Month Program.
The book tells the story of Sean Moses, based on the author’s son, and his real-life experiences portraying various Black leaders as a student in public schools. In the book, Sean Moses is asked to portray Martin Luther King Jr., or as he likes to call him, “Martin Luther the king.” As the story unfolds, no matter how hard Sean Moses’ parents try to correct him, he explains why he is right to call the civil rights leader a “king.”
This book is an opportunity to remind loved ones how they are, indeed, descended from royalty. It offers young readers a story about an incredible young man who is full of heart. The story also introduces a group of distinguished Black leaders, including Frederick Douglass, Barack Obama, Thurgood Marshall, Sgt. William Carney, W.E.B. Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X and “The King” Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can enjoy this story with little ones,” said Powe. “Share a rich history in an entertaining new way and open a conversation with your children about the power of Black culture. This is going to be a history lesson like none you’ve ever experienced. The book is ideal for readers ages nine and younger, so parents are encouraged to request that their local libraries and school libraries carry the title.”
“Sean Moses is Martin Luther, The King Jr.” is being released by Fatherless Fathers Publishing, an imprint of POWEM Publishers LLC. Moses D. Powe is CEO of company, whose slogan is "Where fathers are a part of the story." For Powe, the publishing process is the latest venture in a life full of focus, dedication and distinguished service in mental health counseling. Powe understands the importance of giving back and, to this end, he has supported numerous social and public organizations throughout his life. Powe is also in the second season of Fatherless Fathers Podcast, which is available wherever podcasts live.
Powe’s debut picture book, “The One Book,” was released by Fatherless Fathers Publishing in October, 2020. Written in rhyming verse, “The One Book” shows the excitement of celebrating a major milestone in a child’s life, their first birthday. It offers readers the opportunity to learn important concepts such as counting, telling time, party prep, planning, celebration and bedtime. The book has proven quite popular with young readers and parents alike.
“Sean Moses is Martin Luther, The King Jr.” is available on Amazon. For more information on the author, or to learn how to request the title be carried at a local library, visit mosespowe.com.
