Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 7, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Manuel Nunez (age 44) Cranston, RI P1-2021-1798A

On June 7, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Manuel Nunez with 12 counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 23, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

