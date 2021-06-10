Laura Kaeppeler Creates Scholarship Fund At Carthage College To Assist With Tuition, Fees For Freshman Students
I know the cost of college can be overwhelming for families. So enhancing the Kenosha Scholarship is one small way that I can give back to this amazing community, and help a deserving student.”KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012 winner, and 2010 graduate of Carthage College, today announced the creation of the Laura M. Kaeppeler ‘10 Scholarship Fund to help students in the City of Kenosha with their college education expenses.
There are eight full-tuition scholarships available for freshmen entering Carthage College for the 2022-23 school year, with one named in honor of Laura Kaeppeler’s contributions and commitment to her alma mater. The Laura M. Kaeppeler ’10 Scholarship Fund will serve to bolster this scholarship fund in perpetuity.
“I know the cost of college can be overwhelming for some students and families,” Kaeppeler said. “So enhancing the Kenosha Scholarship is one small way that I can give back to this amazing community, and help a deserving student.”
The Laura Kaeppeler Kenosha Scholarship, worth more than $125,000, is awarded each year to a meritorious Kenosha student. The scholarship competition takes place on-campus in January 2022, where prospective Kenosha Scholars will complete an essay and have a conversation with Carthage College faculty and staff.
How to apply:
Candidates interested in the Kenosha Scholarship Competition must complete the following no later than December, 2021:
- Submit an application for admission to Carthage and supporting materials, including high school transcripts.
- Submit the Kenosha Scholarship Application (available October 2021).
- Submit a 250-word essay: Evaluate how a significant experience or achievement in your life has helped shape who you are today (this is part of the online scholarship application).
- Submit a list of all high school and community organizations and activities (including work) in which you have participated (this is part of the online scholarship application).
The Office of Admissions will review applications and high school transcripts, and qualified applicants will be notified in late December 2021.
To apply and for more information about the Laura Kaeppeler Kenosha Scholarship, visit laurakaeppeler.com/kenosha-scholarship
About Laura Kaeppeler
Laura Marie Kaeppeler is a nationally recognized performer, advocate for at-risk youth and inspirational speaker, originally hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin. In 2012, Laura Kaeppeler became the 86th woman to be crowned Miss America, and the second Miss America from the state of Wisconsin. As Miss America, Laura became the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and her personal platform, Advocating for Children of Incarcerated Parents. As an accomplished vocalist, she has performed for members of the United States Armed Forces and their families with the USO. Laura is passionate about advocating for children of incarcerated parents, and has been invited to speak at The White House and partner with organizations including the U.S. Dream Academy, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America, Operation Open Arms and others. Laura Kaeppeler is a 2010 graduate of Carthage College in Kenosha, WI, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Music and Vocal Performance. For more information, visit www.laurakaeppeler.com
About Carthage
Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on an idyllic shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the thriving corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago. Grow with Carthage: For more information, visit www.carthage.edu
