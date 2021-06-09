WIPO for Creators Welcomes First Partners: CISAC, DDEX, IAF, ICMP, IFPI, IMPF, IPA and SCAPR

Geneva, June 9, 2021 PR/2021/877

WIPO for Creators has welcomed its first partners to the new effort to support creators around the world by ensuring they are recognized and fairly rewarded for their work by increasing knowledge and awareness of their intellectual property (IP) rights.

Established in 2020, WIPO for Creators is a public-private partnership launched by WIPO and the Sweden-based Music Rights Awareness Foundation to bring together creators, governments other stakeholders across the globe in a community aimed at promoting the objectives of the consortium.

WIPO Director General Daren Tang welcomed the first WIPO for Creators members and sponsors:

International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC);

Digital Data Exchange (DDEX);

International Authors Forum (IAF);

International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP);

International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)

Independent Music Publishers International Forum (IMPF);

International Publishers Association (IPA);

Societies’ Council for the Collective Management of Performers’ Rights (SCAPR)

“I am pleased to welcome these pioneering partners to WIPO for Creators. Their participation will really boost our collective efforts to raise awareness and increase knowledge of how creators can use the copyright system to take their creations to the world,” said Mr. Tang, adding: “We thank each of these new partners and eagerly anticipate others to join us to grow WIPO for Creators.”

These first partners are leaders in their field and will contribute to boosting the mission of WIPO for Creators.

President of the Music Rights Awareness Foundation Niclas Molinder also welcomed the new members, noting: “The combined expertise of these partners will help WIPO for Creators fulfill its mission of increasing knowledge of creators’ rights and related management practices, promoting recognition and fair reward for all creators, regardless of the geographical, cultural or economic conditions.”

WIPO for Creators is currently building its network of members, sponsors and friends while developing a Creators Platform - an online rights awareness platform - with the aim of supporting creators worldwide across the many different creative fields.

This initiative's mission is to increase knowledge around creators’ intellectual property rights and related management practices.

The Creators Platform will provide a creator-driven service in the form of high-quality interactive “microlearning” videos, featuring high-profile creators from every creative industry, continuously updated with relevant information.

The texts and videos will be designed to quickly provide answers to creators' questions as they arise in real-time, often during the creative process.

Content that is specially tailored for individual markets may also include learning units in a similar format, delivered by local experts sourced from within the WIPO for Creators member, sponsor and friend community.

The Creators Platform will initially target creators in the music industry and will in a later step be expanded as a vehicle to for educational interactions with creators in all industries, including literature, audiovisual creation and the dramatic and visual arts.