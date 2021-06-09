Learn to Start A Photo Booth Business With This Free Webinar by Successful Photo Booth Owner Nona Musaelian
Photo booth business owner, Nona Musaelian organizing a webinar again to inspire photo booth business aspirants by sharing her personal journey.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the first thriving webinar - "How to Run a Successful Photo Booth Business," she came up with another one for aspirants who want to begin their photo booth business journey.
Nona Musaelian, an influential business owner of Buy Selfie Booth, offers a great chance to Learn to Start A Photo Booth Business with her FREE LIVE webinar.
The year has been a hurricane enduring amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and this is what stops many people from starting on something new. But Nona is here to explain how there are always opportunities, even during a crisis.
The intent of this virtual meet would be to serve the pieces of suggestions to new photo booth owners like stated here:
1. Gather the right photo booth equipment
2. Have a compelling website
3. Get trained people onboard
4. Stay communicative with customers and responsive to their needs
5. Bring creative strategies to make your business stand out
6. Use online advertising
7. Managing your Prices
8. Sponsor local events to build a prominence
9. Tie up with the right photo booth company for booth needs
10. Be patient; you will get the results
If you believe this is something you could see yourself doing full time or on the side, the webinar will help you get off the beaten track and start fresh.
Buy Selfie Booth owner manufacture and offer photo booths for sale. They help entrepreneurs begin a prosperous photo booth business and also assist companies in achieving their marketing goals. From training and support, business consulting to website hosting and potential leads, they cover you for all.
Join the interactive webinar, learn the ways and get the ball rolling. It could be your first step towards a successful business.
Get the Webinar details here.
The event will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, via Zoom.
Topic: Starting the photo booth business with Selfie Booth
Time: Jun 10, 2021, 12:30 PM Pacific Time (USA and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92590082296?pwd=S2I4cUIvMUtpV0kzOFdVS3FmVUVWUT09
Meeting ID: 925 9008 2296
Passcode: Zft9b3
