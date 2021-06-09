With 11% CAGR Rise, Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Share Will Grow to USD 3000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,700 Million in 2020 to reach USD 1,700 Million by 2026, at 11% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DMS Imaging, Carestream Health, Inc., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group, DELFT IMAGING, and OR Technology and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market By Technology (Computed Radiography & Direct Radiography), By Configuration (Fixed Arm & Rotating Arm), By End-Users (Operating Theatres, Emergency Departments, ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units), Central X-ray Departments, Premature Birth Wards, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,700 Million by 2026 from USD 1,700 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Overview

Hospital mobile X-ray is a device that is a portable version of traditional X-ray and it often possesses the functionality of the latter. Portable X-rays emit a lesser dose of radiation than their counterparts and in some cases even possess the ability to project better resolution images. The driving factors for the growth in the hospital mobile X-ray market are an increase in chronic diseases alongside a rising trend of portable X-ray devices for major surgical procedures.

An increase of consumers suffering from muscular disorders coupled with an increase in cancerous, cardiovascular conditions, and musculoskeletal diseases will further boost the sales of hospital mobile X-ray devices. Additional security measures and features such as anti-collision and pressure-sensitive steering will boost the growth of the hospital mobile X-ray market creating a larger footprint.

Industry Major Market Players

Agfa-Gevaert Group

SEDACAL

IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING

Koniklijke Philips N.V.

SternMed GmbH

DMS Imaging

Carestream Health Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group

DELFT IMAGING

OR Technology

Market Dynamics

On the basis of technology, the global hospital mobile X-ray market can be divided into computed radiography & direct radiography. The segment of computed radiography will occupy the largest market share during the forecast period owing to contributing factors owing to less downtime and lower risk factors.

On the basis of end-users, the global hospital mobile X-ray market can be fragmented by ward into operating theatres, emergency departments, ICU and neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units), central X-ray departments, premature birth wards, and others. The segment of operating theatres will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to the increasing trend of people being admitted to the hospitals suffering from acute respiratory failure, acute cardiopulmonary edema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma.

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Growth Factors

The global hospital mobile X-ray market is driven by a rise in chronic diseases and a growing trend of adaption of such devices for prominent procedures. An increase in cancerous, cardiovascular conditions, and musculoskeletal diseases are among the lead conditions that will further lead to a boost in sales related to the hospital mobile X-ray market. Furthermore, an increase in conditions arising from arthritis among adults and children alike will open new revenue opportunities for the market to flourish during the forecast. A significant rise in people suffering from muscular conditions will further enable the global mobile X-ray market to establish a higher footprint across a global outlook.

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Segmentation

The global hospital mobile x-ray market can be segmented on the basis of technology, configuration, end-users, and regions.

The global hospital mobile X-ray market is divided into computed radiography & direct radiography on the basis of technology. The computed radiography is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast owing to a low-risk complications when compared to its counterpart along with less downtime. However, the segment of direct radiography will witness the fastest growing CAGR. The hospital mobile X-ray market is bifurcated into the fixed arm & rotating arm on the basis of configuration. The fixed arm segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to configuration and functionality.

Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to the growing investments in diagnostic imaging, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and bigger insurance coverage. Additionally, the speedy reimbursements coupled with government initiative programs to create more awareness about health are likely to offer immense potential to the hospital mobile X-ray products market.

Browse the full “Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market By Technology (Computed Radiography & Direct Radiography), By Configuration (Fixed Arm & Rotating Arm), By End-Users (Operating Theatres, Emergency Departments, ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units), Central X-ray Departments, Premature Birth Wards, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hospital-mobile-x-ray-market

The global hospital mobile X-ray market can be segmented into:

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: By Configuration Segment Analysis

Fixed Arm

Rotating Arm

Global Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Operating Theatres

Emergency Departments

ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units)

Central X-ray Departments

Premature Birth Wards

Others

