VSiN and Baton Rouge ABC Affiliate WBRZ-TV to Bring Sports Betting Programming to Local Viewers

The Network’s First Over-the-Air TV Distribution Deal Delivers Unique Betting Content Ahead of Anticipated State-Wide Legalization of Sports Wagering

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La. and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, and WBRZ Channel 2, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced today a content distribution agreement. As Louisiana moves closer to legal sports betting , this agreement will deliver credible sports betting information to the Baton Rouge market. This deal with family owned WBRZ continues the expansion of VSiN’s broadcast footprint and marks the first time the network’s unique sports betting content will be broadcast over-the-air.



As of this week, VSiN’s sports betting and entertainment programming will air on WBRZ+ Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT as well as Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT. Viewers in Baton Rouge will have access to some of VSiN's most popular programming, including A Numbers Game hosted by Gill Alexander and Prime Time Action , hosted by Gill Alexander, LSU graduate Matt Brown and Danielle Alvari.

“We’re thrilled to bring VSiN’s sports betting content to sports fans and soon-to-be wagering enthusiasts across the Baton Rouge Market,” said Noah Kozinko, director of marketing at WBRZ. “We knew we wanted to get ahead of the legislative process and start to educate our audience on sports betting before it kicks off here in Louisiana. We wanted to find the best in the business to help introduce folks to sports betting and there just wasn’t anyone better than VSiN to do that.”

VSiN’s sports betting content delivers the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, and perhaps most important to the Baton Rouge market, the SEC.

“You’d be hard pressed to find fans more passionate than folks in SEC country and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our unique sports betting content to Baton Rouge,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “As we continue to expand our distribution footprint across the U.S., we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with innovative providers like WBRZ, who are ahead of the curve in educating their audience, having recognized the growth in this type of content.”

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

About Manship Media

Manship Media is a privately owned television group owned by the Manship family. Established in 1955, Manship Media owns and operates news and entertainment television stations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and McAllen / Harlingen / Brownsville, Texas. WBRZ 2.1 (ABC), WBRZ+ 2.2 The 24 Hour News Channel (Cox 1011, Eatel 2, wbrz.com , Amazon Fire and Roku), WBTR 36.1 (Independent - THIS TV), KRGV 5.1 (ABC), KRGV 5.2 (Somos), KRGV 5.3 (MeTV).

