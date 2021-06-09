What it is, how to use it effectively and more

Looking for new strategies to drive more traffic to your Amazon listing? Have you tried to use optimal search terms for backend?

As a seller, you always want more feet for your Amazon product detail page. The more people landing on your listing, the higher the conversions after all.

And so you do everything in your power to make it happen. From the compelling title to the use of high quality images to the shopping of buyers in your product description, you try to cover all the fronts.

But all of these efforts can soon become useless if a customer enters a relevant keyword and does not see your product in the search results.

This is where the importance of keywords comes in.

Amazon’s A10 algorithm identifies the right lists with the right keywords and serves the highly relevant information to customers who buy a product. You strategically put the keywords in front of your list—Title, Summary, and Product Description – in the hope that it will be picked up by Amazon, which increases your chances of appearing in the search.

But do you know that you can also include keywords in the back search terms of your listing?

What are Amazon search terms?

Amazon search terms are keywords for the backend that provide additional context about your listing to Amazon. This increases the discovery of your product in the search for a wider range of keywords, which leads to more traffic to it and ultimately increases your conversions.

Many sellers try to fill in keywords in front of their listing to achieve greater visibility. The problem with this approach is that it makes the list read unnaturally. This reduces the level of trust among buyers, and they bounce off your page.

You can address this issue of impressions versus conversions using backend search terms. The Search Terms field within Seller Central provides a fantastic opportunity for sellers to use different keywords for their listing without making it appear everyone too forced. Unlike terms, Amazon search terms are not visible to users and can only be indexed by Amazon’s crawlers.

Vendors can use synonyms and variations of their master target keywords that do not reach the title, bullet points, or description to optimize for search terms.

How do you add search terms to Amazon?

Follow these steps to add search terms to your Amazon listing:

1. Log in to Amazon Seller Central and move to the Inventory tab. It will list. Select ‘Manage inventory’ from the options.

2. Select the SKU to which you want to add the search terms and click on ‘Edit‘.

Search and select the Keywords tab on the next page. It should expand several empty fields. Find the Search Terms box and enter the appropriate keywords.

Click ‘Save and Finish’ to add the search terms to your Amazon listing.

In addition to search terms, there are five other types of backend keywords available to sellers. These include topic issues, other attributes, intended use, target audience, and the non-promotional keywords in Platinum.

Amazon Platinum Keywords vs. Search Terms

Amazon Platinum keywords are for platinum sellers. Like other keywords for the back, it helps to increase the visibility of your product, but it is not a promotion. Over the years, Amazon has diminished its significance, and many experts now consider it redundant. On the other hand, search terms are becoming increasingly important and are considered an integral part of Amazon SEO.

This brings us to an important question: how do you find search terms for your Amazon listing?

How to find search terms for your Amazon listing

There are different strategies to find search terms for your Amazon listing. You can use keyword research tools like ZonGuru, Helium 10, Jungle Scout and Viral Launch to find the keywords. These tools work very well for the purpose.

You can also use the auto-fill method on Amazon to get keyword ideas for your backward search terms. Finally, we have the Amazon search termination report available for trademark-registered sellers, which shows keywords that drive the most sales and revenue on Amazon.

Tips for getting started with keyword research for your keywords for your backward search

Are you still struggling to figure out where to start the keyword research process for Amazon search terms? Check out these tips:

Turn around at least five of your competitors and see what keywords they use. Try to repeat it. You can also use Google Trends and Keyword Planner to stimulate your research

Read customer reviews and feedback. It can be a goldmine when it comes to finding keywords. Expand your list using keyword research tools.

Translation of your most important keyword into other languages, such as Spanish or French, can also be a feed for your research practice.

Amazon Search Terms Guidelines

Here are some guidelines on how to use search terms effectively for your Amazon listing:

1. Stay below the limit

The limit for Amazon search terms is 249 bytes (for Amazon US). You must not exceed it. If you do, Amazon will show you a warning message and will not accept your entries.

2. Avoid recurrences

Do not repeat keywords that have been used before in your presentation. Search for synonyms and other variants.

3. Leave product identifiers, fill words, punctuation, etc. Away

The use of ASINs, trade names (including yours), adjectives, superlatives, misspellings, and misleading and offensive words are strictly prohibited. Also avoid stop or fill words like “an”, “the”, “by”, “for”, and so on. Separate the search terms using space instead of comma, colon or semicolon.

4. Be careful when using singular and plural

If you are already using the singular of a keyword, do not use the plural and vice versa. Amazon treats them one and the same. The A10 algorithm works actively to deliver the most relevant results to buyers, while eliminating the erroneous practices on the platform the system is trying to play. Make sure you follow all of the above guidelines to stay in the good books of Amazon. See below for more information page.

Examples of Amazon search terms

Improper use Why is this wrong? Proper use “Pearl” “Bright” “Pain” The use of quotation marks is not necessary. Pearl clear pain Toothpaste for whitening Include fill in word Toothpaste pale Toothpaste, pearl, white, clear, smile, shine, sensitivity Use of commas Toothpaste pearl white bright smile shines sensitivity Tooth teeth Use both single and multiple variants of a word Teeth or teeth Toothpaste for bright smile toothpaste for sensitive teeth Unnecessary repetition Toothpaste bright smile sensitive teeth

Amazon Search Terms Questions

1. What’s the difference between grabs and characters on Amazon?

Characters refer to the letters, numbers and symbols in a piece of text. Bytes, on the other hand, are used to measure the size of a character. Usually one character equals one byte on Amazon, except for Unicode symbols and strange language characters that are often more than one byte long.

2. Can you upload search terms for multiple Amazon listings?

Yes, you can upload search terms in bulk for your product listings using the flat file available in the Inventory section of your Seller Central.

3. What is the Amazon Search Terms Report?

The Amazon Search Terms Report contains the most popular search terms on Amazon, along with the frequency rank of each term, the three best products clicked after the search, and how many times the click is converted to a sale.

4. How do you know if Amazon has indexed your search terms?

You can use paid tools and extensions to find out if Amazon has indexed your target search terms or not. Alternatively, you can also perform a manual check.

Go to Amazon and select “All Departments”. Enter your product ASIN and target keyword. Press search. If your product is indexed for the specific keyword, it will appear in the results.

Closure

Amazon is a very competitive market. You can not just create a store and expect customers to buy from you. Instead, do deep market research, optimize both the front and back of your listing, and market and promote your product effectively if you want the chance to succeed.

We hope you’ve been able to understand the importance of Amazon backend search terms and have come up with some helpful optimization techniques. Hopefully this knowledge will help you on your sales journey.