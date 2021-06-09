Linda Johns of Journey to Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was noted as the year that time stood still and forced stillness upon us. Some of us felt stuck in fear and uncertainty, others became more self-aware, but we all felt a new appreciation for life itself and a growing desire to stand in our truth. The desire to create a new, more fulfilling life began to take hold.

So many of us have been living a life created not by our own wishes and goals. Now is the time we can begin to move forward, realign our priorities and begin to build a life created by our heart’s desires and passions for our lives. If we awaken to our unconscious patterns, we can break free by moving into conscious thought and choice and creating partnership with the Divine within.

Linda Johns is the founder of “Journey to Healing - A Bridge to Awareness and Truth”, where for over 25 years she has facilitated more than 10,000 individual sessions for both people and animals and has enjoyed teaching and sharing intuitive development, energy wisdom and healing classes.

Her breadth of experience includes a wide array of healing techniques and modalities, and she holds many certifications including those in PSYCH-K, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Soul Memory Discovery, Emotion Code, Animal Communication, Breath Work, Reiki Usui and Karuna Master /Teacher, Sound Healing and Quantum Coaching.

“Journey to Healing is my passion,” says Linda.

During the 2020 year of introspection, she realized that her work and heart’s desire was “Leading Adventures to Spirit.” In these amazing classes she leads the adventure inward away from the world we see in front of our eyes, to explore the spiritual world.

Linda feels that we all can go deeper in our own healing and personal growth when connect and feel safe with the practitioner we have chosen. This safe and sacred space is created as her clients immediately sense her compassionate heart and natural intuitive abilities as each session begins.

“The Truth is we all have so much potential within us, as we are each a Divine expression” says Linda “There are so many additional possibilities for us that we cannot see because we are so stuck in old identities. The goal is to release ourselves from the limiting beliefs that started at a young age and continued into our adulthood.”

Linda teaches us that once we can answer the question about what is stopping us from our best self, we have powerful information that can lead us to transformation and growth.

“Life isn’t about finding yourself; it’s about creating yourself,” says Linda. “That wise quote by George Bernard Shaw is so appropriate for these times. Now is the time to take that step and create the “you” that resides within. Let me help guide you on that exciting journey!”

Close Up Radio will feature Linda Johns in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 11h at 4pm EDT

