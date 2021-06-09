Global Biomedical Sensors Market Size to Rise at 10.56% CAGR, to Reach USD 3.97 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Biomedical Sensors Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 16.78 Billion by 2026, at 10.56% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic, Pinnacle Technology, Inc., TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Innovative Sensors Technology and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Biomedical Sensors Market By Type (Wired & Wireless), By Type of Sensors (Temperature, Pressure, Image, Biochemical, Inertial, Motion, Electrocardiogram (ECG), & Others), By Product (Invasive Sensors & Non-Invasive Sensors), By Industry Verticals (Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, & Others), By Application (Medical Diagnostic, Clinical Therapy, Imaging, & Personal Healthcare), And By Regions – Global And Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Biomedical Sensors Market size & share expected to reach to USD 16.78 Billion by 2026 from USD 10.56 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.56% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: Overview

Biomedical sensors are a tool used in the healthcare sectors especially that are used for recording and regulating specific changes in biological, chemical, and physical properties in real-time in the sectors of medicines, food, environmental conditions, and some other use cases. They are a product of the integration of photosensitive polyurethane encapsulants which are derived from photolithography processes. The driving forces behind the growth of the biomedical sensors market are advancements in microtechnology and nanotechnology alongside rising patient awareness.

Industry Major Market Players

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

GE Healthcare

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Medtronic

Pinnacle Technology Inc.

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Innovative Sensors Technology

LumaSense Technologies

Measurement Specialties

Market Dynamics

The key players in the market are often seen integrating their consumers and their products by often updating their current line of products by functions of mergers & acquisitions. Texas Instruments (TI) recently announced a new line of bulk acoustic wave (BAW) based embedding processing and analogue chips for the next generation of connectivity & communication infrastructure. The chipsets SimpleLink CC2652RB wireless microcontroller and the LMK05318 network synchronizer will soon enable the firm to monitor changes in real-time.

The global biomedical sensors market can be fragmented into temperature, pressure, image, biochemical, inertial, motion, electrocardiogram, and others on the basis of sensors. The temperature sensor will occupy the largest market share during the forecast period owing to easy availability and integration with wireless sensors and a rise in chronic disorders among the aging and advanced population.

The global biomedical sensors market can be divided into invasive sensors and non-invasive sensors on the basis of product. The non-invasive segment will occupy the largest market share during the forecast in terms of revenue collection. Factors pertaining to the dominant position of the segment can be credited to a rising trend in non-invasive surgeries and low downtime.

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: Segmentation

The global biomedical sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type, sensor type, product, industry verticals, applications, and regions.

On the basis of type, the global biomedical sensors market can be divided into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast owing to increased functionality, usability, and extensive integration with a wider range of applications. On the basis of sensor type, the global biomedical sensors market can be bifurcated into temperature, pressure, image, biochemical, inertial, motion, electrocardiogram, and others. The temperature segment is expected to witness the highest market share during the advent of the forecast contributing a significant amount of market share in the category. Factors pertaining to the dominant position can be credited to the easy availability of wireless sensors, easy integration, increase in chronic diseases, and rising prevalence of an irregular lifestyle. On the basis of product, the biomedical sensors market can be broken down into invasive sensors and non-invasive sensors.

North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Biomedical Sensors Market During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection on a global outlook. Factors pertaining to the latter can be credited to reasons such as rapid technological advancements, well-established medical infrastructure, presence of key players in the region, and increase in the number of vendors & manufacturers among others. Additional factors for the huge market share in the region can be attributed to the easy availability and integration of these devices into day-to-day life.

The global biomedical sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type (wired & wireless), by type of sensors (temperature, pressure, image, biochemical, inertial, motion, electrocardiogram (ECG), & others), by product (invasive sensors & non-invasive sensors), by industry verticals (pharmaceuticals, healthcare, & others), by application (medical diagnostic, clinical therapy, imaging, & personal healthcare), and by regions.

The global biomedical sensors market can be segmented on the basis of:

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Wired

Wireless

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: By Type of Sensors Segment Analysis

Temperature

Pressure

Image

Biochemical

Inertial

Motion

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Others

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Invasive Sensors

Non-Invasive Sensors

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: By Industry Verticals Segment Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Others

Global Biomedical Sensors Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Medical Diagnostic

Clinical Therapy

Imaging

Personal Healthcare

