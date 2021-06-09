Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Denver's Nikola Joki? wins 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

1955-56 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1956-57 – Bob Cousy, Boston

1957-58 – Bill Russell, Boston

1958-59 – Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1959-60 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1960-61 – Bill Russell, Boston

1961-62 – Bill Russell, Boston

1962-63 – Bill Russell, Boston

1963-64 – Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1964-65 – Bill Russell, Boston

1965-66 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1966-67 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1967-68 – Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1968-69 – Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1969-70 – Willis Reed, New York

1970-71 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1971-72 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1972-73 – Dave Cowens, Boston

1973-74 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1974-75 – Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1975-76 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1976-77 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1977-78 – Bill Walton, Portland

1978-79 – Moses Malone, Houston

1979-80 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1980-81 – Julius Erving, Philadelphia

1981-82 – Moses Malone, Houston

1982-83 – Moses Malone, Philadelphia

1983-84 – Larry Bird, Boston

1984-85 – Larry Bird, Boston

1985-86 – Larry Bird, Boston

1986-87 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1987-88 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1988-89 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1989-90 – Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1990-91 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991-92 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1992-93 – Charles Barkley, Phoenix

1993-94 – Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1994-95 – David Robinson, San Antonio

1995-96 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1996-97 – Karl Malone, Utah

1997-98 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1998-99 – Karl Malone, Utah

1999-00 – Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

2000-01 – Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2001-02 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002-03 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2003-04 – Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2004-05 – Steve Nash, Phoenix

2005-06 – Steve Nash, Phoenix

2006-07 – Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2007-08 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2008-09 – LeBron James, Cleveland

2009-10 – LeBron James, Cleveland

2010-11 – Derrick Rose, Chicago

2011-12 – LeBron James, Miami

2012-13 – LeBron James, Miami

2013-14 – Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2014-15 – Stephen Curry, Golden State

2015-16 – Stephen Curry, Golden State

2016-17 – Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2017-18 – James Harden, Houston

2018-19 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2019-20 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2020-21 – Nikola Jokić, Denver 

