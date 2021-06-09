Mary E. Boyce Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FENTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher education is a microcosm of society, and academia faces similar challenges as industry: getting individuals and teams to function effectively despite their differences. We are challenged to listen to each other and ask questions that are meaningful to do our best work.

Dr. Mary Boyce is a leadership coach and founder of Mary E. Boyce Coaching & Consulting, where she provides individualized coaching for leaders in higher education and non-profit organizations who seek to reach their professional and personal goals, maximize their managerial effectiveness and lead teams to success.

“Transformative leadership starts from within,” says Dr. Boyce. “The question is always: what am I learning? What am I practicing? What gets in the way?”

Dr. Boyce brings her extensive experience as an educator to her work as a coach. Throughout her 30-year career as a faculty, administrator and academic leader in higher education, Dr. Boyce has championed inclusive learning environments with professional development, executive-skill building, and best practices around opening and sustaining dialogue between individuals and across organizations. As a coach, Dr, Boyce serves as a catalyst for learning.

“I've spent my career in higher education in a variety of roles working with students, staff and faculty. The one constant has been a focus on learning,” says Dr. Boyce. “It has always been about creating an atmosphere that allowed everyone to engage in their work and walk away with something meaningful to them.”

Dr. Boyce says coaching allows her to focus on conversations with people focused on their own learning and development. The coaching process is about listening actively and deeply to someone's story and asking them questions that invite them to go deeply into their own thoughts and feelings.

“I've always been interested in how someone experiences their own life, its trajectory and the way they're moving themselves forward to the future to which they aspire,” says Dr. Boyce. “Often our conversations are transactional. to really sink into a dialogue where we don't know what the outcome of the conversation is going to be is a sacred space. Each time we become aware, we have a choice.”

