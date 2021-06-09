Top Oncologist Dr. Nader Javadi of Hope Health Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nader Javadi is a doctor with a solid history and standing. He has more than 25 years of experience as a physician that included time as a generalist, a surgeon, and a specialist in Oncology. He is triple-Board-Certified – as an Internist, Hematologist, and Oncologist. For the past 18-plus years he has focused on fighting Cancer, with a depth of expertise and determination that are simply unmatched.

Dr. Javadi also established and runs an independent and dedicated Cancer treatment facility called Hope Health Center, located in Southern California. All of this highly specialized work, combined with his use of ground-breaking approaches like Precision Oncology, has shaped the doctor into a world-recognized authority on Cancer.

“From day one,” he says,” I realized there were things we could do with technology to provide better outcomes for the patient.” Sadly though, other doctors were not venturing into that territory, and this is one reason Dr. Javadi set up his own clinic. Since then, he has consistently been recognized for accomplishment--called an innovator and top doctor by the medical profession and a miracle worker by patients and families.

This June, as Americans return to life after a long pandemic break, they are realizing much they knew has changed. This is true in the Cancer field as well. There are new ways of diagnosing, especially when it comes to identifying targets for customized therapy. There are new ways of treating Cancer, beyond the chemo routines and clinical trials. Some of those, like immunotherapy and combination therapy, were Dr. Javadi’s brave idea 8 to 10 years ago and have now become FDA-approved standard treatment protocols. This is another exciting new development he will discuss in his series this month.

Dr. Javadi first chose to specialize in Cancer for some very personal reasons and was determined to solve problems in unconventional ways. He continues to fight in honor of his mother, and for everyone who faces the battle with tumors and cancers. He aims to make life better and longer for patients, to prevent cancers from returning, and to expand treatment options to benefit patients. Learn more about the refreshing ideas and steadfast commitment that make this top honored doctor so commendable.

