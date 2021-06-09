Sweet Pay It Forward Perk Launches for Kids Who Participate in We Dance for Good
Kids that participate in We Dance for Good between June 1st and June 15th, earn pay it forward perk invite nana to dance too. #wedanceforgood #payitforward #nanacandance www.NanaCanDance.com
The Sweetest Kid Community Gig use your creative dancing talent to help support local cause #talentforgood #gigforkids #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org
Kids create finger dance videos, Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. And kids get to invite nana to participate too.
The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good (submit finger dance video), is to help kids make a positive impact; and raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. Kids that participate between June 1st and June 15th; earn pay it forward perk invite Nana to dance too.
Every invited nana that submits a finger dance video between June 16th and July 1st; will earn a $20 donation (paid by Recruiting for Good) to local NJ Pantry, and a $10 donut gift for grand kids (who invited her to participate).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For nanas who love to dance...this is your chance to show the world your moves!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org
Kids that participate in We Dance for Good (finger dance video) between June 1st and June 15th, earn opportunity to pay forward the experience to their nanas; so they can dance too. Nanas that participate between June 15th and July 1st (will earn a $20 donation for local pantry paid by Recruiting for Good); and a $10 donut gift card for their grand kids (who invited them to participate). To learn more visit www.NanaCanDance.com
Love to help kids and dining out? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 dining gift card and enjoy Good Food in The Hood. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids to make a positive impact. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
