Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Organic Soft Drinks Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Soft Drinks’ published by The Business Research Company, the global organic soft drinks market is expected grow from $4.72 billion in 2020 to $5.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages have contributed to the growth of the organic soft drink market.

The organic soft drinks market consists of the sale of organic soft drinks and related services. Organic soft drinks are drinks made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, products made without ionizing radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.

Trends In The Global Organic Soft Drinks Market

Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks. According to the survey of 230 natural brands by New Hope Network in January 2019, 65% of the respondents are ready to launch a new CBD product within a span of 1 to 2 years. Organic soft drink companies are coming up with new CBD drinks especially in the USA, owing to the USA farm bill in 2018 that supports the companies to sell CBD beverages. Sati organics is selling CBD infused soda in 3 flavours. There will be a rise in the CBD drinks in the forecast period.

Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Segments:

The global organic soft drinks market is further segmented based on product type, distribution, packaging and geography.

By Product Type: Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Others

By Distribution: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store

By Packaging: Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal

By Geography: The global organic soft drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Soft Drinks Market Organizations Covered: Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

