Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In 2021-2030

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to grow from $0.55 billion in 2020 to $0.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients. The number of cases has been increasing resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to reach $1.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%. The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market.

The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market consists of sales of viral vectors and plasmid DNA and related services. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for the delivery of cellular therapies, like gene therapy and immunotherapy, and also for treating some viral infections. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for formulation development in research and development labs. The viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses carrying viral RNA or DNA that is non-infectious but still contain viral promoters and transgene. The plasmid DNA is a double-stranded extra chromosomal and circular DNA sequence that is capable of replication using the host cell's replication system.

Trends In The Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Market

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to create a platform for the life cycle management of cell and gene therapy products. In January 2020, Cognate Bioservices Inc, a US-based company skilled in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products, acquired Cobra Biologics, specialized in providing manufacturing services for plasmid DNA and viral vector, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to create a platform for the life cycle management of cell and gene therapy products. Cobra biologics is well established in the development and manufacture of a variety of viral vectors and DNA. The combined Cognate and Cobra expertise is expected to push both the businesses to a better position to respond to current and future market demand.

Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Market Segments:

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA market is further segmented based on product, application, disease, end user and geography.

By Product: Plasmid DNA, Viral Vectors

By Application: Gene And Cancer Therapies, Viral Infections, Immunotherapy, Formulation Development, Others

By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Others

By End User: Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies

By Geography: The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Market Organizations Covered: FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, FinVector Vision Therapies, Lonza, Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, Brammer Bio

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

