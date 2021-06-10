Global Specialty Enzymes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Specialty Enzymes Market 2021-2030

Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global specialty enzymes market is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2020 to $4.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The specialty enzymes market is expected to reach $6.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Growing investment in biotechnology research & development is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Specialty Enzymes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3242&type=smp

The specialty enzymes market consists of sales of specialty enzymes which are proteins acting as biocatalysts to accelerate the rate of reactions. The revenue generated by the market involves the sales of specialty enzymes that include carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, among others in liquid or dry form, which are produced either from microorganisms, plants or animals. Specialty enzymes are primarily used in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, animal nutrition, food & beverage, research, and biotechnology.

Trends In The Global Specialty Enzymes Market

Technological advancements show opportunities for the production of enzyme products in a more efficient way. Challenges such as complexity in maintaining pH, operational high temperature of specialty enzymes and significant cost of maintenance of specialty enzyme products paves way for technological advancements. In 2019, an article published in Plant Biotechnology Journal stated the commercial launch of leaf pectinase powder developed using a new platform technology namely leaf-production platform. The leaf pectinase powder produced using leaf-production platform showed promising results like functionality in broad pH/temperature ranges as crude leaf extracts, leaf pectinase powder was stored up to 16 months at ambient temperature without loss of enzyme activity, unlike commercial enzyme products. This leaf-production platform is a novel technology for enzyme production with the elimination of fermentation, purification, concentration, formulation and cold chain processes.

Global Specialty Enzymes Market Segments:

The global specialty enzymes market is further segmented based on type, source, application and geography.

By Type: Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Oxidase & Hydratases, Others

By Source: Microorganisms, Animals, Plants

By Application: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Others

By Geography: The global specialty enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Specialty Enzymes Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-enzymes-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialty enzymes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the specialty enzymes global market, specialty enzymes market global share, specialty enzymes global market players, specialty enzymes market segments and geographies, specialty enzymes market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The specialty enzymes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Specialty Enzymes Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roche Holding AG, Codexis Inc., Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., BBI Solutions

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2021:

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-enzymes-market-global-report

Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enzymes-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-inhibitors-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/