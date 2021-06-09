St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 @ 1710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dolloff Pond Rd. Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

ACCUSED: James Macura

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

Victim: Juvenile

Age: 17

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/08/2021 at approximately 1700 hours, Vermont State Police were

advised James Macura was currently at a campsite off of Dolloff Pond Rd. in

Sutton with a juvenile female that had an active abuse prevention order against

him. Troopers responded to the area and located both Macura and the juvenile. Investigation

determined the juvenile was not in distress or at the location against her

will. Macura was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury

Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in

Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division for the offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.