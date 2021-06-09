St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402646
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 @ 1710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dolloff Pond Rd. Sutton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
ACCUSED: James Macura
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
Victim: Juvenile
Age: 17
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/08/2021 at approximately 1700 hours, Vermont State Police were
advised James Macura was currently at a campsite off of Dolloff Pond Rd. in
Sutton with a juvenile female that had an active abuse prevention order against
him. Troopers responded to the area and located both Macura and the juvenile. Investigation
determined the juvenile was not in distress or at the location against her
will. Macura was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury
Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in
Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.