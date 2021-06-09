LinkedIn provides new insights into important learning and development trends

LinkedIn has its fifth Workplace Learning Report, which contains answers from more than 1,200 learning and development professionals and almost 900 learners, to provide a fresh perspective and insight into the key trends for learning and training, and how businesses should plan for these developments.

You can download the full 65-page report here (with email login), but in this post we are going to look at some key notes.

First, in what will be no surprise given the chaos in 2020, LinkedIn has found it ‘Resilience and adaptability’ is now a key focus on learning and development, with ‘technological skills / digital flow’ in second place.

We all had to adapt in some way due to the impact of the pandemic, and you can see from these other topics the impact that the WFH shift has had on development trends.

The increasing focus on digital connectivity has also made digital literacy an important focal point.

In fact, digital literacy should now be in the general education plan, as it already is in some countries. Given the broader implications of misinformation, and how digital platforms can be used to facilitate it, and our growing reliance on connected tools in all respects, it’s probably a critical life skill that all young people learn on their own anyway.

The more information we can provide about this, the better.

LinkedIn also found that ‘Education and retraining’ is now the main focus area for learning and development programs, which is also little surprise.

Many people had to find new roles or change their focus due to the impact of COVID-19, and many workers had to and will have to revise.

LinkedIn also found that a growing number of role-changing employees do so from different careers, as opposed to related roles.

“An analysis by LinkedIn’s computer science team conducted for the World Economic Forum showed that many employees who have moved into ’emerging roles’ over the past five years have come from completely different occupations. For example, half of the employees which have moved into computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) roles come from unrelated industries.This number jumps when we look at engineering roles (67%), content roles (72%) and sales (75%). What is even more interesting is that the people who switched to data and AI had the greatest variation in skill profiles, half of whom have low-match skills. ‘

New sectors offer new opportunities, and as AR / VR and other technologies continue to evolve, they will continue to expand and lead people from a variety of professional backgrounds to these new paths – and it is noteworthy that experience is not so in in some respects a major factor.

In many ways, it is impossible to have experience in these emerging roles, giving people more opportunity to change their careers than they prefer.

As you can see in the graph, ‘Virtual Onboarding’ is also a major focus, which in turn reflects the increasing WFH shift, which is likely to be the lasting impact of the pandemic.

This is further underlined in the shift of instructor training (ILT) in favor of self-paced online courses.

Organizations increasingly want to cater for changing work arrangements to provide more flexibility, which will not only enable them to attract more candidates through broader options, but also ensure that they can get the best employees, regardless of their location. And it could very well become an important distinction to move forward.

LinkedIn also found that younger employees are increasingly looking for career development opportunities

Gen Z learners will spend time learning if it can help them perform well in their current job (69%), build the skills needed to work in another function (47%), or finding new roles internally (hello, internal mobility) – more than any other generation in the workforce. More than three-quarters (76%) of Gen Z employees believe that learning is the key to a successful career. ‘

It can be an important remark to motivate younger staff, while group learning has also become popular.

“For example, there was a 100% increase in people joining the learning groups, with younger generations much higher than their older colleagues. There was also a 225% increase in courses shared with the professional network of ‘ a learner, and a 121% increase in activity. “

There is likely to be some external validation in this, in the ability to show your latest skills to colleagues and colleagues. But it also underlines an important point of value – if you want to maximize the learner of employees, it must be available online, and it must be something they can do with other colleagues or students to facilitate the community, which is very much missed has due to the connections.

Here are some interesting insights, and if you work in HR, it’s worth downloading the full report and viewing LinkedIn’s findings. It can help you develop a better approach to your own learning and development processes, and better enable your business to capitalize on these important shifts.

You can download the full LinkedIn Learning 2021 Workplace Learning Report here.