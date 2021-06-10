LOVU, world's first romance booking app, aims to bypass online travel sites
Romance travel needs personalized, customized products, offerings, and booking experiences that only direct relationships between hoteliers, travelers, and experienced travel advisors can provide.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel tech startup LOVU launches B2B and B2C crowdfunding campaigns to develop the world’s first mobile app for booking romantic trips. The LOVU app will benefit millions of consumers and the providers who serve them by facilitating trips like honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, babymoons, destination weddings, vow renewals, and romantic getaways.
Romance is a big business. Couples spend three times as much on milestone romantic getaways as they do on regular vacations. Statistics show the U.S. Destination Weddings and Honeymoon market size exceeds $25 billion, while global wedding industry spending is upwards of $300 billion. In this way, LOVU will cater to a lucrative segment of the romance travel market.
LOVU is not a booking platform like OTAs, which takes commissions of up to 30%. Rather, LOVU provides expert advice and referrals. Free to consumers, service providers can leverage the platform’s freemium or paid subscription plans (alongside its exclusive collection portfolio program). Freemium subscriptions can be upgraded to Enhanced or Spotlight alternatives for added functionalities like RFP, Messaging, Video, Weddings, and more.
“Romance travel consumers are underserved by online travel websites, and the online research and booking process is daunting,” explains Shri Lildharrie, founder of LOVU. “On average, couples visit 17 websites before they make a booking, according to Google. The LOVU app is designed to be a fun, gamified user experience while eliminating the countless hours couples spend researching and booking romantic trips.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, margins are razor-thin for providers—meaning every dollar counts. For hotels, direct is always more profitable. LOVU will significantly reduce hotels’ booking expenses, all while cultivating personalized relationships with guests. Hotels can pass some of their savings on to LOVU users in the form of booking incentives such as perks, upgrades, and added amenities.
For travel advisors, LOVU represents a high-quality referral lead source. Advisors are important to LOVU users because when it comes to booking honeymoons and destination weddings, most couples—even after conducting their own research—ultimately seek the services of a travel expert. All participating travel advisors must be certified travel agents and meet four LOVU criteria to join the platform. Travel Advisors pay a subscription fee. LOVU is offering a special rate to the first 100 advisors and commission protection on future bookings.
The B2B campaign invites hotels, resorts, villas, casinos, and destination travel experts to increase their romance travel market share in couples getaways, honeymoons, proposals, and weddings—by investing in LOVU, kickstarting the referral program, and taking advantage of Founding Partner benefits including profile upgrades and a mini romance travel mastermind virtual class with sales cycle tips with the Leading International Expert on the Business of Weddings & Events, Alan Berg (($500 value).
The B2C campaign incentivizes couples to invest in the app in exchange for complimentary nights at prestigious hotels and resorts. Room-night pledges are limited, so if you are looking to book a romantic getaway or celebrating an anniversary with a trip, be sure to make a pledge by visiting https://igg.me/at/lovu
For more information on LOVU’s B2B campaign, visit Https://LOVU.TRAVEL.
