LinkedIn offers new insights on the most marketing skills [Infographic]

Good news for Social Media Today readers – Digital marketing and social media skills are very popular.

This is according to the latest insights from LinkedIn, which is the second part of his latest review of the developing marketing sector, and the key roles and skills required, based on job placements on the platform.

I mean, in some ways, it’s not surprising that the posts posted on LinkedIn specifically have a higher preference for digital skills, and that does not reflect the general workplace trends. But again, based on the open positions and advertisements placed on the platform within the marketing space, these are the areas where demand is high, and where LinkedIn suggests that marketers are looking for skill.

Some of the major trends are ‘Instagram’, ‘Content Marketing’ and ‘Facebook Marketing’. So you know, Subscribe to our newsletter and you should be pretty well covered.

Look at the complete infographic from LinkedIn below.

