DOT NEWS RELEASE: UPDATE: FULL CLOSURE OF MAILIHUNA ROAD FOR KAPAA STREAM BRIDGE PROJECT EXTENDED TO JUNE 13

Posted on Jun 8, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists that the full closure of Mailihuna Road between Kuhio Highway and Silva Road for the Kapaa Stream Bridge project has been extended through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

The full closure is to perform the final grading and asphalt paving of the roundabout and new roadway from the bridge and will run daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 through June 13. Electronic message boards informing the public are posted and residential traffic access is through Kawaihau Road and Hauaala Road.

After monitoring traffic during the first week of the closure, traffic control measures have been adjusted. Traffic control flaggers are stationed where Kawaihau Road and Hauaala Road intersect Kuhio Highway between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as needed.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and drive with care when traveling through the work area. Roadwork is weather permitting.

