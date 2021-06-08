How we serve our customers during a 4-day workday

As with the rest of the Buffer team, our Advocacy team was excited when we first experimented with a four-day workweek in May 2020. Unique to this team, however, was a bit of vigilance around the success of a four-day job. week for a customer-focused team.

As a business, Buffer has always had a high standard of customer support. We strive to provide fast, personalized and informed responses to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also assign one lawyer to each ticket so that each client gets a sense of continuity with us. The thing about Advocacy is that even though we work one day less per week, the incoming ticket volume remains mostly unchanged.

So how do we set the standard high when we work four-day work weeks?

We tried different setups and are very happy with where we ended up. Here’s exactly the system we currently use to make a four-day workweek work for our client advisory team, along with a transparent look at our team goals and metrics from the final year of working a four-day workweek.

How Advocacy is set up for a 4-day workday

Over the years, the Advocacy team has done a few different rounds summer Fridays, where our teammates took a month a month on Fridays in the summer. We learned a lot from it, so we already had a framework for what the challenges and opportunities would be when we entered the four-day work week.

Overall, a shorter work week is a great opportunity for the Advocacy team to learn and grow in different areas:

Communication : With a four-day work week, we need to have excellent communication with the main focus on asynchronous communication.

: With a four-day work week, we need to have excellent communication with the main focus on asynchronous communication. Knowledge management : We have already put a lot of effort into sharing knowledge and documenting our processes, and this is another opportunity to improve.

: We have already put a lot of effort into sharing knowledge and documenting our processes, and this is another opportunity to improve. Experiment with time management : This is a chance to explore how we can work more efficiently every day and how we can better manage our energy.

: This is a chance to explore how we can work more efficiently every day and how we can better manage our energy. Set individual goals: It was a great opportunity to reconsider individual goals and give the team clear goals to pursue.

Where we started the four-day work week

When the entire Buffer team started working four-day work weeks for the first time, we gave each team at Buffer the freedom to choose the day of the week to start. The whole company mostly fell into two camps: Wednesdays or Fridays.

We already knew that choosing a fixed day each week would not work for us in the Advocacy team because we had to be available to our clients seven days a week. Every day we do not have lawyers working, the ticket volume is built up and clients do not get answers. There is also a chance that we are missing an error or problem with the buffer product coming through the inbox.

From the start, we knew we needed different holidays for different team members. Initially we had free days, so teammates were on a different day each week, but there were always a few teammates online. We did this the first month, and it was not a popular option. First, there was far too much admin work involved to set up this schedule; secondly, it was difficult for lawyers to plan anything when the day they were offline would be constantly turning.

The system that works for our team

The schedule we have now is the schedule we ended up with in July 2020, three months before we adopt the four-day workday. We asked team members for their preferences for a day off, and we try to follow them as much as possible. Most people prefer to have Friday off, some prefer Monday off, and a smaller group starts on Wednesdays. Now it’s consistent every week, so we know exactly who will be online every day of the week.

An important part of this system for us was to design it to optimize most people in the team to take off three days in a row. This work structure – four days on, three days off – can really complement, and we wanted it for our team members.

It can also be difficult to talk to a customer on an ongoing basis if you take one random day off in the middle of the week. We set up the schedule with that in mind, though we have a few team members who find it worth taking on Wednesdays, and we support that. For the majority of the team, however, it is off Monday or Friday.

How we manage weekends

As you can see in the chart above, we also have weekend coverage for customers. This is something we’ve been doing since the early days of Buffer, and we’re hiring some people specifically for weekend shifts. They work standard one of the weekend days and not both, so they have one weekend day. The exception is that one teammate prefers to work Friday through Monday and hold off Tuesday through Thursday.

For those taking weekend breaks, we are still taking three days in a row to maintain the benefits of the extra rest and to maintain the flow for communication with customers.

Objectives and criteria and the 4-day working week

In general, we set goals and measure our incoming volume over seven days instead of the four that each teammate works with. The challenge for us is to make sure we are productive together during these seven days with this new schedule. Honestly, we struggled with this for the first six months; we did the best we could, but we did not have clear goals and we could not have clear expectations for increased productivity.

This year we were much clearer with our goals, specifically around ticket number targets to achieve within four days. That clarity means that teammates can reach our response time goals and continue working a four-day workday. As with other teams at Buffer, advocates also have the option to work a partial or full fifth day of the week if they feel they were unable to achieve what they wanted to do in a week. We call the fifth day an ‘overflow day’.

Look at our goals and how they developed

Our two main goals for the Advocacy team have always been our response time for clients and individual ticket goals (how many tickets an attorney gets in a day). These goals were based on what in our view were realistic targets for the team and the level of each individual.

In the first quarter of 2020 (before we worked a four-day workday), our goal was to respond to customer emails within six hours. We also had individual ticket goals based on the daily volume. When we switched to four-day workweeks in the second quarter of 2020, we implemented new day-to-day ticket targets, but we did not link them to the customer experience we wanted to deliver or set based on achieving the same output in four days instead of five.

Eventually, we developed our working hours to provide customers. At the beginning of our 4-day workweek experiment, our working hours were Mondays at 3am ET to Fridays at 8am ET – ie 24 hours a day during the workweek. To create more consistent expectations for our customers, we changed our hours from 6 to 20 hours ET every day, Monday to Friday.

Now in 2021, we have set ambitious OCRs at the operational and team level (objectives and key results) around customer response times and overall service experience. It is important to us that we do not sacrifice customer experience for efficiency. We aim to send an initial response time of two hours and subsequent replies within seven hours (for e-mail tickets).

Some results so far in Q1 2021:

Our customer satisfaction score rose from 92.3% in Q4 2020 to 94% in this quarter.

We achieve our goal of an initial response time of two hours, with a median of 1.6 hours during business hours.

Our team sent 71% of the second answers within seven hours (our goal was 90%).

We also standardized our team goals for ticket responses sent per week (148-170 tickets) and the card quality we expect from each individual. These goals ensure a production level we need to achieve our goals while we can take the fifth day.

Separation thoughts

We are proud that in 2021 we were able to improve our customer response times and experience during a four-day workday. Even with that, we know there is still room to develop what a four-day work week looks like for our team there.

Reducing the hours available in a global team means we sometimes fall a little short when affected by external factors such as third-party downtime or problems with APIs. Although we can do the same amount of tickets within four days as five, there will always be value in being available on specific days and times within the world of customer support.

As a team, we continue to discuss how we can accept a little more flexibility around the coverage in our strategy for the future.

Are you working on a customer support team that has four working weeks? Or do you have more questions about how we approach a four-day workday?

