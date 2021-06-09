A Comprehensive Analysis of 18+ Key Companies Strengthening Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline | Insights by DelveInsight

For the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, there are several drugs being developed by different pharmaceutical industries with different routes of administration like oral, subcutaneous, intravenous which could be chosen according to the affordability and feasibility of an individual.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Insights’ report offers a holistic coverage of the current treatments and pipeline therapies and landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.

Some of the key pointers from the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report:

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 18+ key players actively working in the space developing over 18+ key therapies.

key players actively working in the space developing over key therapies. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738 , among others.

, among others. Key pharma companies involved in accelerating the drug development for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria include Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, among others.

among others. DelveInsight estimates that Ligelizumab , a next-generation high-affinity humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody is expected to emerge as a potential therapeutic agent owing to the treatment.

, a next-generation high-affinity humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody is expected to emerge as a potential therapeutic agent owing to the treatment. Celltrion has initiated the clinical trials of its CT-P39 , a biosimilar of omalizumab (Xolair), to Phase 3 trials in November 2020.

has initiated the clinical trials of its , a biosimilar of omalizumab (Xolair), to Phase 3 trials in November 2020. United BioPharma obtained Taiwan FDA approval for conducting a phase I clinical trial of its UB21 product, a third-generation monoclonal anti-IgE antibody and initiated a phase I clinical trial in May 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ligelizumab (QGE031) Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) in patients who have an inadequate response to H1-antihistamine treatment.

Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). It is being developed and investigated for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) by Amgen in collaboration with AstraZeneca .

is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). It is being developed and investigated for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) by in collaboration with . Celldex Therapeutics has initiated Phase 1b studies of CDX-0159 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CINDU), both mast cell-related diseases, in the fall of 2020.

Lirentelimab (AK002) being developed by Allakos, targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. Allakos has completed an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lirentelimab in patients with multiple forms of Chronic Urticaria.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Overview

Chronic Urticaria (CU) is a condition of the skin caused by a plenitude of factors such as environmental irritants, your immune system, genetics, or in response to a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection. Based on the cause, it can be of two types Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (also called chronic spontaneous urticaria) and Chronic Inducible Urticaria (also called physical urticaria).

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria was previously referred to as Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria, however, the term is no longer used as many cases have an autoimmune basis.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drug Pipeline Assessment

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA UB-221 United BioPharma I IgE receptor antagonists; Immunomodulators Intravenous GBR 310 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals II IgE receptor antagonists; Immunosuppressants Subcutaneous Ligelizumab Novartis III IgE receptor antagonists Subcutaneous UCB8600 UCB Biopharma I NA Oral Antolimab Allakos II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators; Mast cell inhibitors Intravenous Dupilumab Regeneron/Sanofi III Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors Subcutaneous GI-301 GI Innovation/Yuhan Preclinical Free IgE suppression Parenteral CDX-0159 Celldex Therapeutics I KIT Inhibitor Subcutaneous LY3454738 Eli Lilly and Company II CD200R1 protein stimulants Intravenous Fenebrutinib Genentech II Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor Oral GS-4059 Gilead sciences II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Tezepelumab Amgen II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors Subcutaneous

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Assessment

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report proffers comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, Amgen, and others.

Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapies: UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738, Fenebrutinib, GS-4059, Nucala, SYN008, BP001, Tezepelumab and others.

