New York crime story headliner at NYC Independent Film Fest
There's nothing funnier than unhappiness”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A true crime story from New York is this year's headliner on the Thursday of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
— Samuel Beckett, playwright
BLACKLIGHT by New York filmmaker Nick Snow is a true independent film. Despite trying to leave behind a life of crime, Danny reluctantly teams with naïve rich kid Liam and wildcard drug dealer Kit Viper. A botched robbery leaves them in possession of a mysterious supernatural artifact with immense potential.
Snow: ,,The project has taken over 3 years to complete while constantly working to develop creative ways to continue raising funds to secure proper locations and ensure a high-quality production value. The core cast demonstrated amazing dedication to this project. Almost all of the key characters were cast as they were being developed. We were fortunate to work and maintain relationships with so many talented actors on other projects that we wrote, directed, and/or produced. You'll see in the performances how every cast member further enhances the storyline behind this supernatural, crime-thriller."
EDONÉ - EVA'S SYNDROME has five directors: Matilde Cerlini, Enrica Cortese, Claudio Pauri, Lorenzo Rossi and Filippo Sabarino. This Italian feature movie is a tale of adventure and erotica that tries to create a new point of view and helps the discussion on sexual themes and sexual education. Five contemporary young adults run away from a party with no boundaries after the arrival of the police. They run through the woods until they find refuge in a strange house that seems to belong to the sexual revolution of the ’70s. Erotic objects and portraits, a mysterious diary and a long-forgotten family secret are just the beginning of a journey of self-discovery. Matilde Cerlini: "This film is about consciousness and self-acceptance, consent, authenticity and pleasure. When we started writing our most desired outcome was to have every young adult to see themselves in all their pain and sorrow, in all their beauty and uniqueness.
We hope to transmit self love and to inspire to take on the challenge of self acceptance."
ME TO PLAY is a magnificent and moving documentary about theatre and acting. Two professional actors with Parkinson's disease put up an Off-Broadway production of Samuel Beckett's "Endgame," a play he wrote as a metaphor for living with the disease after his mother succumbed to Parkinson's. In the play, Beckett wrote, "There's nothing funnier than unhappiness;" this movie proves it. It also shows that when the body gives way, all that's left is soul. Here the two actors are Dan Moran and Chris Jones who share six decades of acting experience. Now they share Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder that disables the brain cells that help control movement and balance. It affects all the elements essential to an actor’s craft. In the film we follow Dan and Chris as they take on this play, and as they navigate their lives, with all the difficulties Parkinson’s brings -- making dinner, riding the subway, going to the doctor, and living actors’ lives that can only take place in the heart of New York City.
If you want to see one or all of these feature films, they are shown on Thursday night at the NYCindieFF at the Producer's Club on the corner of at 44th Str and 8th Ave in Manhattan. See the website for more details on the program.
